You ever had one of those experiences where two minutes into a movie you know you’re not going to like it, and then nothing ever happens to dissuade you from that first impression?

Yeah, that was me with “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.”

From the get-go, this flick and I didn’t vibe. It has a very arch, pun-y, “putting on a show” feel to it. Every line of dialogue is delivered with a big wind-up and schmaltzy smirk, like you can feel the cast nudging an elbow into your ribs.

I think I experienced one legitimate LOL the entire 93 minutes, plus maybe three half-smiles, and that was about it.

It features a bunch of midlevel stars, people who maybe you recognize the face but not the name, as well as some older faded stars happily preening for their walk-ons. Look, it’s Henry Winkler! (But people mistake him for Travolta.) Weird Al Yankovich acting, well, weird. With Penn Gillette watching wryly on. Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, a few others pop up, too.

A rideshare driver played by Richard Kind does a bit about Hollywood chewing up arriving stars like Elizabeth Perkins, so Perkins herself shows up driving the next Uber. Stuff like that — very studied, very shtick.

It was obviously made cheaply, and I’ll bet the cameos did their parts in a day, maybe even a few hours. You get the sense of a lot of favors being called in.

Anyway, it’s about a Midwest bride-to-be, the titular woman played by Zoey Deutch, a perpetually plucky gal who never seems to let anything get her down. A hairstylist from Willowbrook, Kansas, her life comes crashing down when she and her fiancé, Tom (Michael Cassidy) go to a book signing for Jennifer Aniston, playing herself, very half-heartedly hawking a cookbook.

(Her glum dissertation of very basic recipes is actually one of the movie’s highlights.)

Gail and Tom play the celebrity sex pass game — you know the one, where you name a famous person you dream about having sex with, and the idea is if somehow that ever came to pass, it doesn’t “count” toward infidelity. After initially selecting Tilda Swinton — a bit icky; she could be his grandmother — Tom switches his vote to Aniston, who turns out to be game.

Ready to call off the wedding, Gail is encouraged by her best friend, the stereotypically swishy Otto (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), to come with him to Los Angeles to bag her own celebrity crush, Jon Hamm. Then she and Tom will be even-Steven, she’ll be cured of her resentment and ready to move on into marital bliss.

From there, you can guess what happens. They have various misadventures, convenient run-ins with celebrities, recruit a small coterie of new friends and allies, and eventually find themselves in the presence of the “Mad Men” star themselves.

Among their first recruits is Caleb (Ben Wang), a young junior assistant at the storied CAA agency, who seems to have some very inflated ideas about his status and ability to nab a big(ish) star like Hamm. Next is Vincent (Ken Marino), a formerly great paparazzi for whom Hamm was his white whale, the celeb he never could bag a photo of, and so this becomes his redemptive arc.

A clue leads them to John Slattery, Hamm’s former TV wingman, who plays himself but a fallen, pathetic version in which he supposedly hasn’t worked in 10 years. (A quick scan of his IMDb profile shows otherwise.) He gets to do a lot of self-deprecating jokes, like having years worth of texts to Hamm that haven’t been returned, and also has trained himself into something of a martial arts master, which will come in handy for some third-act spoofery.

There’s a subplot about a mafia Donna, Ludovica (Sabrina Impacciatore), who has supposedly gained the means to blackmail the entire global financial system, though it manifests as a briefcase of full of scribbled papers. This gets accidentally switched at the airport with Gail’s hairstyling tools, and a few toughs led by Sergio (Joe Lo Truglio) spend the rest of the movie chasing her.

I don’t think I need to tell you that the breadcrumbs will indeed eventually lead to Hamm’s door, and he gets to do some fun Wizard of Oz stuff, pulling the levers of the charismatic megawatt star persona before revealing the very small, anxious guy behind it.

“Gail Daughtry” is directed and co-written (with Marino) by David Wain, who made “Wet Hot American Summer” a quarter-century ago. It’s one of those movies that’s more adored by people in showbiz than actual audiences, a supposed comedy Rosetta Stone that I personally struggled to ever get through.

What an odd and disappointing little flick this is. I think it’s trying to be a send-up of Hollywood itself, but instead seems self-indulgent and nepotistic. It feels like less than the sum of its parts, and even the individual parts aren’t terribly worthy. I wish I’d taken a pass.

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