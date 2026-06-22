Get ready to experience the concert event of the season right from your own screen! We are giving away a free digital copy of “Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”

Immerse yourself in the stunning visuals, raw energy, and cinematic performance of Billie’s massive global tour. From intimate acoustic moments to explosive, stadium-shaking anthems, this is your front-row seat to one of music’s most captivating live experiences.

And now you can win your very own digital copy from your pals at Film Yap! And one lucky subscriber will take home a grand prize of some very cool swag.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of the tour. Winners will be announced this Friday!

The grand prize includes everything you see here:

Billie Eilish 3D View Master

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Zip Hoodie

Live in 3D Knit Beanie

Billie Eilish Lettuce Edge Tank

Hit Me Hard and Soft Fingerless Gloves

Hit Me Hard and Soft Tie

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, June 26 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!