From legendary director Steven Spielberg comes the cinematic event of the summer: “Disclosure Day.”

When a young whistleblower (Josh O’Connor) threatens to expose a massive government cover-up, it triggers a chain reaction that connects an ordinary meteorologist (Emily Blunt) to an extraterrestrial mystery. Co-starring Colin Firth and Colman Domingo, with a screenplay by David Koepp, “Disclosure Day” is a high-stakes sci-fi thriller about the moment humanity’s greatest question is finally answered.

It may just be the most anticipated movie of the summer. And you can see it ahead of everybody else on us!

Screening info:

AMC Castleton

7 p.m. June 8

Premium subscribers will get first dibs, and then we’ll open it up to everybody later this week. We don’t paywall our content, so giveaways like this is how we say thanks to those who support us.

If you want to make sure you get tickets, sign up now for a premium subscription at half off and claim yours right away. That’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!

Click the button at the bottom of this post to claim your tickets.