Seventy-two hours. The fate of the free world. And a forecast that could change history. “Pressure” is the gripping, white-knuckle WWII thriller that pulls back the curtain on the agonizing final days leading up to D-Day.

Starring Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser as General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Andrew Scott as chief meteorologist James Stagg, the film captures the immense weight of an impossible choice: launch the largest seaborne invasion in history under catastrophic weather conditions, or delay and risk losing the war entirely. It’s an intense, masterfully acted psychological battle where a single decision carries the lives of millions. The countdown to the invasion has begun, and you can secure your front-row seat to history.

Get free tickets to an advance Indianapolis screening to see “Pressure” before everybody else!

Screening info:

AMC Castleton

7 p.m. May 27

Premium subscribers will get first dibs, and then we’ll open it up to everybody later this week. We don’t paywall our content, so giveaways like this is how we say thanks to those who support us.

If you want to make sure you get tickets, sign up now for a premium subscription at half off and claim yours right away. That’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!

Click the button at the bottom of this post to claim your tickets.