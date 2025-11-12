Get ready to defy gravity and experience the continuation of the legendary story! You are invited to an exclusive, early screening of “Wicked: For Good,” the spectacular second part of the the most magical screen-to-stage-to-screen adaptation ever. You’ll get to experience how Elphaba’s journey continues and Glinda’s choices unfold.

Tickets are limited and reserved only for those who crave this enchantment before anyone else. Conjure up your spot now by clicking on the button at the bottom of this post!

Screening info:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18

AMC Castleton Square, Indianapolis

Tickets are first come, first served until they’re all gone! Our premium subscribers will get first crack to claim their passes. It’s our way of thanking them for supporting us.

We’ll open it up to everybody Friday evening.

Want a front seat to this and other promotional opportunities? You can upgrade now for half off the first year and claim your tickets right now!

