Ryan Reynolds is humanity’s last hope for survival — even if he doesn’t really want to be — in “Project Hail Mary,” which is already being hailed as the sci-fi extravaganza of 2026.

The film follows Ryland Grace, a scientist turned teacher who wakes up on a lone starship with amnesia and a mission to save Earth from a sun-eating parasite. As his memories return, he must use logic and physics to solve a series of interstellar crises. The stakes shift from survival to cooperation when he encounters an unexpected alien ally facing the same extinction, forcing the two to rely on science and a growing bond to save both their civilizations.

It opens in theaters March 20

Screening info:

AMC Traders Point

7 p.m. March 18



Tickets are first-come

