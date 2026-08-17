When ex-cop Cole Reed (Jason Statham) witnesses his billionaire boss’s assassination, he’s framed for the hit. Forced on the run, he boards a massive container ship — only to end up trapped in a claustrophobic fight for survival against a ruthless crew and an international conspiracy. Think “Die Hard” on the high seas with non-stop Statham action.

Want to catch “Mutiny” on the big screen? We’re giving away free tickets to an Indianapolis promotional screening!

Unlike our usual promotions, this giveaway is available to everyone on a first come, first serve basis — so act now! Click the button at the bottom of this post to claim your tickets.

Screening info:

Tuesday, August 18 at 7 p.m. at AMC Castleton

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