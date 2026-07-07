Experience the ultimate tale of survival, gods and grit in “The Odyssey,” a breathtaking cinematic epic that brings Homer’s legendary masterwork to life like never before. Follow the war-weary hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his grueling, decade-long journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Navigating treacherous seas, defying the wrath of vengeful gods, and battling terrifying mythical monsters, his quest is a fierce testament to the human spirit and the unbreakable bond of family.

Director Christopher Nolan is promising another mega-sized movie event to match his other recent cinematic exploits. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable voyage when “The Odyssey” hits theaters everywhere next Friday, July 17.

Based on the chatter, it may just be the spectacle of the summer — and you can see it before everybody else, on us!

Screening info:

IMAX at Indiana State Museum

7 p.m. July 13

Premium subscribers get first dibs, and then we’ll open it up to everybody later this week. We don’t paywall our content, so giveaways like this is how we say thanks to those who support us.

If you want to be absolutely sure you get tickets, sign up now for a premium subscription at half off and claim yours right away. That’s just 15 bucks!

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Click the button at the bottom of this post to claim your tickets.