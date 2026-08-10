Get ready for the ultimate collection of pain, pranks and brotherhood! We are thrilled to announce an exclusive digital giveaway for “Jackass Best and Last,” bringing the crew’s most outrageous stunts and laugh-out-loud chaos directly to your screen. Whether you have been following Johnny Knoxville and the gang since the early TV days or are just strapping in for the madness, this is the grand finale we’ve been promised.

Don’t miss your chance to bring home this epic piece of comedy history, as we’re giving away digital copies thanks to our friends at Paramount!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 14, to enter! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Giveaways like this are only open to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of thanking those who support us. You can join the club and instantly qualify for this contest by signing up. Use the button below to get half off your first year — that’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!