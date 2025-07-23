Whatever your opinion on live-action remakes of beloved animated films, it’s clear “Lilo & Stitch,” the reboot of the 2002 original has been a big hit with audiences — recently passing the $1 billion mark at the box office.

The story of a wild alien who lands on Earth and disguises himself with a native Hawaiian family, it’s full of good times for the whole family: gross hijinks, action set pieces and empathetic bonding.

It’s now out on digital, and you can win your very own copy thanks to your friends at Film Yap!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, July 25, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

