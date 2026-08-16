Ready your spellbooks and evil gadgets, and embrace the chaos! We’re giving away “Minions & Monsters” on digital, the latest iteration of the “Despicable Me” franchise. The Minions are again on the lookout for a new villainous master to serve, and get into all sort of hilarious scrapes and entanglements.

No dragon battles required — simply enter below to grab your rewards before the portal closes!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 21, to enter! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Giveaways like this are only open to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of thanking those who support us. You can join the club and instantly qualify for this contest by signing up. Use the button below to get half off your first year — that’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!