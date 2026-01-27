Who hasn’t ever had a fantasy about something bad happening to their boss? In “Send Help,” Rachel McAdams plays a harried office drone who crash-lands on a deserted with abusive bro boss (Dylan O’Brien), and sets to flip the dominance roles on their hand. From director Sam Raimi, it’s a mix of dark humor and violent confrontation as they struggle to survive and make it off the island.

You can catch the film starting this Friday in local theaters — including for free if you win tickets from our friends at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday Jan. 30 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!