Get ready for a heartwarming journey of love, music and second chances! Our latest giveaway is for free tickets to see “Song Sung Blue” at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, this feel-good film follows the incredible true story of a husband and wife who find their voice — and their sense of hope — by starting a Neil Diamond tribute band. It’s the perfect cinematic escape for the holidays.

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday Dec. 26 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!