Prepare for the chilling conclusion you’ve been dying to see! The relentless game of cat-and-mouse finally reaches its breaking point in “The Strangers: Chapter 3,” the pulse-pounding finale of the reboot trilogy. As the mysterious masked trio closes in for their ultimate act of terror, it’s up to Maya to make one final, desperate stand against the senseless nightmare.

You can satisfy your craving for a little of the old ultra-violence by winning tickets to see “Strangers” for free thanks to our partners at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Indy!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday Feb. 6 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!