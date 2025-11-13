In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin)and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

You can catch an advance screening of “Eternity” for FREE in Indianapolis next Saturday thanks to your friends at Film Yap! See details below.

Screening info:

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22

Landmark Glendale 12, Indianapolis

