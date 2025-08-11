Originally released on August 10, 1950, “Sunset Boulevard” was among the first films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry and is in the top 20 of the AFI’s Greatest American Films of All Time. The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, and won three for Best Art Direction, Best Music and Best Writing.

Gloria Swanson and William Holden give riveting performances as two of the silver screen’s most memorable characters: the aging silent film queen Norma Desmond and struggling young screenwriter Joe Gillis. The bizarre and twisted story that unfolds between them is a brilliant combination of noir, black comedy and character study, as well as a scathing and pitch-black commentary on Hollywood that continues to resonate in today’s influencer-driven, true crime-obsessed, and self-reflective culture.

To mark the film’s 75th diamond anniversary, this cinematic masterpiece has been meticulously restored in 4K using the highest quality surviving element—a 35mm duplicate negative—and every step of the restoration was approached with great care to faithfully honor Billy Wilder’s original vision.

