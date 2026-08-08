“One Night Only” isn’t your everyday romcom. Sure, it’s the ultimate meet-cute movie as a star-crossed lover keeps bumping into each other over and over again during the course of one night in New York City. Eventually they decide fate must be telling them something.

The twist is this takes place on a very special night — the only one of the year in which the government allows non-married couples to have sex. It may sound unlikely, but that’s the games people play.

The good folks at Universal Pictures gave us some very cool merchandise to share — very exclusive promotional swag. So enter to win some of your very own!

As you can see from the pic, some of that merch is, uh… a little NSFW. What can we say, we’re a frisky film site.

You have until 5 p.m. next Wednesday Aug. 12 to enter.

Giveaways like this are only open to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of thanking them for their support. You can become one and instantly qualify for this contest by signing up. Use the button below to get half off your first year — that’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!