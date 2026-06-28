Another week, another giveaway! Sign up now for your chance to win a digital copy of “Savage House,” a bleak black comedy starring Richard E. Grant.

In 18th-century England, “Savage House” follows Sir Chauncey Savage (Grant), a gloriously unscrupulous social climber propped up by debt and bravado. When invited to host the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, Chauncey and his razor-sharp wife, Lady Savage (Claire Foy), launch a bid to impress. As preparations spiral into duels, decadence and bloodshed, their performance careens out of control — a darkly comic satire of class, spectacle, and the art of appearing important.

Winners will be announced this Friday!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, July 3 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!