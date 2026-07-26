Do you like scary movies? A lot of people do, making “Scary Movie” a huge hit and reviving the Wayans brothers’ horror spoof franchise from the grave. It’s out in a special Extended Cut edition, and we’re giving away digital copies!

Twenty-six years after the original, a new Ghostface attacks, forcing a now-paranoid Cindy Campbell, Brenda, Shorty, and Ray to reunite and survive a hilarious new wave of modern horror tropes. No franchise is safe in this ultimate send-up of elevated horror and reboot culture.

Entering is dead simple: subscribe, like this post, and click the button at the bottom for your chance to win!

Even better: our grand prize winner will take home an exclusive promotional swag like you see below!

The grand prize includes:

“The Stuff” lube packets

“One Wish Willy” chocolate

“Stressticles” stress ball

Wazzup Ghostface sticker

Popcorn bucket

Cup

5 collectible posters

Giveaways like this are only open to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of thanking them for their support. You can become one and instantly qualify for this contest by signing up. Use the button below to get half off your first year — that’s just 15 bucks!

50% off your first year!