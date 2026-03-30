Are you ready for another action-packed animated adventure from the world of Mario and company? Then you’re in for a treat with the release this week of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” a sequel to 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie!”

When a galactic cataclysm scatters the Power Stars and whisks Princess Peach to the center of the universe, Mario teams up with the mysterious Rosalina and a brave Luma to traverse gravity-defying worlds. Together, they must launch through the cosmos to thwart Bowser’s ultimate plan of creating a new empire at the edge of space.

The fine folks at Universal Pictures offered to let us give away some cool merch to promote the movie, so enter now to win yours!

Each winner’s package includes T-shirt, travel thermos, mug, journal, stickers, pencil case, backpack and more!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, April 3 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!