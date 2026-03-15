Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in “Project Hail Mary,” a high-stakes race against time to save Earth from a solar catastrophe. Waking up with amnesia millions of miles from home, the science teacher-turned-astronaut must use logic and humor to solve the impossible.

The mission takes an incredible turn when he encounters an unlikely alien ally, proving that friendship is the ultimate survival tool. Directed by Lord and Miller, this sci-fi epic hits theaters this Friday — and you can see it for free with tickets from our friends at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday March 20 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!