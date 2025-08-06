It’s no insult to say that Bob Odenkirk would not be the first name that comes to mind when you think “action movie badass.” The former SNL funnyman is probably best known for playing skeezy lawyer Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad” and his own eponymous spinoff show.

But he proved everybody wrong with the hit “Nobody,” in which he played a former assassin who’s spent decades hiding out as a glum suburban nobody — until circumstances forced him to embrace his ultra-violent ways. Now he’s returning for the sequel, and you can win free tickets to see it yourself ahead of everybody else!

Screening info:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12

AMC Indianapolis 17, Indianapolis

Our premium subscribers will get first crack to claim their passes. It's our way of thanking them for supporting us. We'll open it up to everybody Friday evening.

