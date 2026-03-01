Based on Colleen Hoover’s emotional bestseller, “Reminders of Him” follows Kenna Rowan’s (Maika Monroe) heart-wrenching journey to reunite with her daughter after serving time for a tragic mistake. Facing a town that refuses to forgive, she must fight through a wall of grief and judgment to prove she deserves a second chance at motherhood.

The tension peaks when she forms a forbidden connection with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner tied to her past. Their blossoming romance risks shattering the fragile peace of those they love, forcing a choice between the ghosts of yesterday and the hope of tomorrow.

It’s a raw, beautiful story about the power of redemption and finding light in the ruins — and you can win tickets to see it before everybody else!

Screening info:

AMC Indianapolis 17

7 p.m. March 10

