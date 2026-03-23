From the twisted minds of the Muschietti siblings (the duo behind “IT”), “They Will Kill You” is a visceral descent into a nightmare you won’t soon forget. The story follows a woman (Zazie Beetz) who unknowingly accepts a job at a high-end high-rise, only to discover that the building serves as a hunting ground for a mysterious and bloodthirsty cult.

It’s a claustrophobic, high-stakes thriller that masterfully blends psychological dread with relentless, heart-pounding action.

It debuts in theaters this Friday — and you can see it for free with tickets from our friends at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday March 27 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!