Controversial filmmaker Emerald Ferrell, an Oscar winner for “Promising Young Woman,” returns for her third directorial feature with this lush, dark re-imagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic novel starring Margoe Robbie and It Boy Jacob Elordi.

You can check it out for free if you win tickets to see it at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Indy!

This awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday Feb. 13 to enter to win! Just click the button at the bottom of this post.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!