I definitely had interest in “Good Boy” (available in select theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 3) as both a horrorhead and a dog lover/owner.

(My wife to the contrary said miss me with all that shit. She loves dogs far too much to see them placed in danger. She still hasn’t forgiven me for renting “Marley & Me” early in our relationship and falling asleep early in the picture’s runtime leaving her to suffer alone.)

To assuage any concerns out there, I can confirm that Indy – our titular “Good Boy” and real-life dog of co-writer/producer/director Ben Leonberg (making his feature debut) – survives the film.

Todd (Shane Jensen) is sick and seeks solace in the country home of his late grandfather (indie horror icon Larry Fessenden) despite the wishes of his sister Vera (Arielle Friedman). Along for the ride is Todd’s loyal canine companion Indy. Things quickly begin going bump in the night, prompting Indy to protect his owner.

“Good Boy” isn’t a bad movie per se, but it’s ultimately sort of a boring one. It didn’t scare me in the slightest, but rather saddened me. I felt bad for Todd. I felt bad for Indy. I felt bad for myself as this 73-minute feature felt like 120 minutes and would’ve worked better as a 10-minute short.

Despite not really liking “Good Boy,” there’s a lot I admired a lot about it. Indy is the best canine actor I’ve seen since Messi, who played Snoop in “Anatomy of a Fall.” He anchors “Good Boy” admirably and more than lives up to the picture’s title. I also admired the dark, moody and empathetic cinematography of Wade Grebnoel, which does wonders in placing audiences in Indy’s paws. Lastly, an opening montage depicting Todd and Indy’s friendship touched me deeply, so kudos to editor Curtis Roberts for eliciting this emotional response.

In a strange way “Good Boy” reminded me of late 1990s horror sensation “The Blair Witch Project.” It’s a gimmick first and foremost and has little else to offer. It’s all sizzle and no steak – that said, Indy’s good enough he deserves one.

