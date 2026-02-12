Gore Verbinski. Sam Rockwell. Ultra low budget. A big middle finger to social media and the AI revolution. That is “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.” Verbinski forgoes the mega budgets of old and serves up a gritty, indie-style film that is completely bonkers from the get-go and gives Rockwell the spotlight he was born for.



“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” opens in Norm’s Diner in Los Angeles with patrons enjoying their pie, scrambled eggs and small talk when Rockwell’s character bursts through the door proclaiming he’s from the future sent back to prevent the upcoming AI apocalypse. His disheveled appearance earns him little more than eye rolls until he flashes a detonator with wires and canisters strapped to himself claiming he has a bomb. Now he has their attention.

As the unhinged prophet delivers his diatribe, it’s revealed the AI apocalypse started innocently - morning phone time that gradually consumed more of people’s lives until they let AI do everything for them, leaving them hooked up to feeding tubes and catheters.

He reveals this is his 117th time visiting Norm’s trying to save the future and he’s looking for the right combination of people to make it happen. The team he eventually assembles is a misfit cast of characters ranging from a grieving mother Susan (Juno Temple), a disconnected couple (Michael Pena and Zazie Beetz), and Ingrid referred to as Princess (Haley Lu Richardson), a wild card rebel who’s allergic to technology and who he senses is crucial to the mission’s success.



Their mission? Make it six city blocks to intercept a 9-year-old boy who’s the father of advanced AI, install software that makes AI more sensitive to humanity’s needs and save the future. The plan? Cover those six city blocks without being killed. The problem? He’s traversed those blocks 116 times and 116 times the mission has failed. But he senses that something is different this time and boy, is he right.



During the trek, the group discovers the contraption the man is wearing is his ticket home if things go sideways and not an actual bomb. We learn that the man’s future actions as a child cost his mother her life and he wants to set things right so they can watch the sunrise together like they always talked about.



As the group stands just feet away from the boy’s home and the prophet’s chance at success, they are separated with the prophet, Ingrid and Susan carrying on to complete the mission. When they encounter the boy and his eventual AI creation, an unlikely hero emerges and a revelation unfolds that leads us to an ending that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Trust me, I know that leaves a lot out in the ether in terms of story, but dammit I don’t want to ruin anything in this film. This film is pure chaos at times and its biting social commentary on both social media and AI, is welcomed in my opinion. While I dabble in both, I see the inherent dangers of getting sucked down the rabbit hole only to emerge hours later with nothing to show for it but a sore neck, strained eyes and a brain that feels like a deflated whoopee cushion.

Verbinski and company have restored my faith in the future of cinema with this film and that’s not an exaggeration. I love a blockbuster like the next guy, but I don’t need every film to exist on that level. “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” shows that you don’t need a big IP or a massive budget to make a kick-ass movie that achieves something most movies today don’t - it makes the audience think.



In numerous interviews, Verbinski has cited “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Akira” as having inspired the structure and feel of the story, but it’s his love of “Repo Man” and it “didn’t ask for permission” mindset that warmed my heart and it comes across in the final product. It almost feels a little subversive watching this film because it’s tinged with a little danger of thought and a “should I be consuming something like this?” Most films steer towards the sterile, but Verbinski yanks the steering wheel off the road yelling for us to hang on tight - and I love him for it.



Sam Rockwell is one of the greatest actors to hit the big screen - ever and doesn’t disappoint here. He’s one of the few actors that when I see their name attached to something, I’m going to see it regardless of what it’s about. He could do a voiceover about drink coasters and my butt would be in the seat for it. From his entrance to Norm’s Diner, his performance is a wonderful mix of chaos, charm, madness and vulnerability.



The entire cast is electric, but keeping pace with Rockwell is Richardson as Ingrid aka Princess. Her performance is as magnetic as Rockwell’s, blending seamlessly together to create a tornado of charisma and unpredictability that sweeps through every scene they share.

I hope that “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” is the spark Hollywood needs to realize good stories don’t have to have mega budgets, 50 headliners and a marketing budget to rival that of a country’s GDP. A smart, fun story well executed by creative people is the only thing that can save Hollywood from itself and Verbinski just gave them the blueprint.



“Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” is easily my favorite movie of 2026. A fun story with real-world concerns that’s a proper mix of excitement, hilarity and a wake-up call. Gore Verbinski is back and I couldn’t be happier.

