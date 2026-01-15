Film Yap

Hashing out the 2026 movie awards season
0:00
-54:59

Hashing out the 2026 movie awards season

Ben Sears joins Nate Richard as they react to the Golden Globes and give their outlook for the rest of the film awards season.
Nate Richard's avatar
Nate Richard
Jan 15, 2026

