As an ardent fan of action flicks and Welsh director Gareth Evans (“The Raid: Redemption,” “The Raid 2”) I’ve long been anticipating the oft-delayed “Havoc” (now streaming on Netflix) and I’m happy to say the final product was well worth the wait.

In the world of “Havoc” there are three types of police – the good (eager, uniformed officer Ellie (Jessie Mei Lei)), the bad (Walker played by Tom Hardy) and the ugly (Vincent (Timothy Olyphant)).

Walker is a crooked cop who’s done dirt with Vincent, but has more of a conscience than his cohort. He’s been partnered with Ellie, who he treats like dirt for no apparent reason. Walker’s a bad dad, a bad husband, a bad cop and a bad partner from the look and sound of things.

Walker’s in the pocket of politician Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whitaker) and is called upon to be of assistance when Beaumont’s son Charlie (Justin Cornwell), his girlfriend Mia (Quelin Sepulveda) and their friends get ensnared in a job gone wrong that leaves Walker’s cop buddy Cortez (Serhat Metin) hospitalized and burgeoning Triad boss Tsui (Jeremy Ang Jones) in the morgue.

Tsui’s queenpin mother (Yann Yann Yeo) comes to the States looking for revenge and brings an Uzi-toting assassin (former UFC brawler Michelle Waterson) alongside her. Walker will have to work fast if he’s gonna save Charlie and Mia as they’re being pursued by the Triads (personified by underling Ching (Sunny Pang, so memorable here and in Timo Tjahjanto’s “Headshot” and “The Night Comes for Us”)) as well as Vincent’s unprincipled police posse.

Acting, dialogue and story are all secondary to action in “Havoc,” but one could also argue that action serves as all of these things here … and lemme tell y’all, this action is some next-level shit! Evans can’t quite hit the heights of “The Raid 2,” but he betters the incredibly high bar that is “The Raid: Redemption.” “Havoc” is likely too bloody and too brutal for mainstream audiences, but I was in hog heaven with this bullet ballet. In its back half it more than earns its title. It’s like the viscera of video game “Max Payne” has been brought to violent, vivid, live-action life to inflict max pain.

“Havoc” is like “John Wick” by way of John Woo and it’s so sick you won’t wanna leave to the loo for a poo, but thankfully it’s on Netflix so you can pause if you do.

