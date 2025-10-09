For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

If you like or are looking for a dysfunctional family-centric dramedy à la Shawn Levy’s “This Is Where I Leave You,” you could do a lot worse than “Adult Children.”

Family fuck-up Josh (Thomas Sadoski, “The Newsroom”) has relapsed causing a car crash, which costs him his job as a firefighter and his marriage to Cindy (Deveon Bromby). His mother Mimi (Mimi Rogers, it’s like they wrote this for her!) allows Josh to stay at her home with her second husband Ben (Coburn Goss) and his teenage half-sister Morgan (Ella Rubin, she appeared in Best Picture winner “Anora” and is a 2025 scream queen between “Until Dawn” and “Fear Street: Prom Queen”) until he enters rehab, but the timing isn’t the best as they’re about to travel to Paris.

Mimi reaches out to her two other daughters Lisa (Betsy Brandt, “Breaking Bad”) and Dahlia (Aya Cash, “The Boys”) to come look after Josh, which comes at an opportune time as they’re both dealing with things from which they’d prefer to escape. Morgan, feeling isolated from her much-older half-siblings, asks to stay behind in order to better bond with them. Mimi obliges and calamity ensues. Drugs are done, feelings are felt and lessons are learned.

“Adult Children” as directed by Rich Newey and scripted by his actress-turned-screenwriter wife Annika Marks is an exercise in been there, done that, but standards are standards for a reason and this one’s really well-done. The script is sharp and it’s wonderfully acted by our primary quartet of performers. Even if it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, “Adult Children” is plenty empathetic and entertaining.

