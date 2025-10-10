For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Film Yap: Ric Routledge makes for a very interesting, but also very atypical subject for a documentary. Obviously you knew him from a young age, but what first spurred you to think about making a film about him?

Jesse Carfield: It started as a small idea. When Ric passed in 2017, my dad began clearing his storage unit trying to find people who might want what Ric left, and at the same time setting aside any media: VHS tapes, Beta tapes, audio cassettes and reel to reels for me to digitize when I would visit from NYC.

That changed when my dad found Ric’s autobiographical novel, that of course he recorded on to cassettes. On a drive to Louisville, I listened straight through. It was brilliant in terms of Ric telling his story, and I realized I could use it as narration for a short film, but outside of that I wasn’t ever think of something longer.

Then my dad found a box of what he thought were DAT tapes, but on a trip home I found out it was actually more than 200 Video8 tapes, which turned out to be the raw footage from Ric’s video magazine. They revealed Ric unfiltered in a very authentic way, or at least in the way I remembered him. Around the same time, I remembered the postcards Ric had sent me growing up. When I cross-referenced them with the raw footage, I realized I had both his words and images from the same places around the world. The postcards suddenly became a bridge between my own memories of Ric and the archive he left behind.

It was the culmination of these slow discoveries uncovering what Ric left behind that I knew I could put it all together for a feature doc.

FY: Tell us a little about the process of production, piecing together all that archival footage and photos, and finding your subjects to interview.

JC: For production, I did everything myself, camera, sound, lighting, editing. My parents helped with set builds and transport, but there were no assistants or crews. That was intentional. Ric worked in a lone-wolf, DIY way, and I wanted the process of making the film to mirror the way he created. And also I was editing and shooting at the same time, traveling between NYC and Indiana and didn’t have the flexibility to book crew on a whim. Plus I enjoyed the aspect of working the roles on my own, it felt more like I was writing a visual novel as opposed to making a film.

Finding interview subjects was both easy and hard. I had easy quick access to the people of Montpelier that wanted to be on camera but finding people in the dog show world, that were still living, was a challenge. It was also during the pandemic so knowing what we could and couldn’t do to keep people from being infected was a challenge. I will say over the course of the four years of collecting interviews, three people I was in touch with passed away. Judy Daniels, who is in the film’s archive footage, was the first female AKC president and I spent an entire day with her at a dog show she was judging. She was such a great person and we were working on getting an interview at her house in Belize but a few weeks later I heard from her partner that she had passed. And also Craig Murdock, who has some great scenes, passed before I could show him the film – so when I think about the interviews it’s very bittersweet.

The archival process was less adventurous but just as demanding. It really was just hours and hours of me at my computer watching and logging all of the video8 tapes we found, finding all of the moments of Ric, then watching again and pulling out the best moments, then repeating this process too many times to count. I used his autobiographical novel as the spine of the story and then used the archive footage to help shape the arc, then I shot everything else I needed to make connections I didn’t have.

For the physical personal items in the film my dad made a couple of wooden structures where we had a piece of customer cut glass, where I could shoot straight up to the sky, and pump light underneath. All of the clouds you see are from Indiana. I would sometimes only get a couple of hours to shoot, when the clouds were just right. I’ve become somewhat of an Indiana cloud expert.

The postcards were the hardest element to crack but ended up cementing my connection to the story. But it wasn’t working for a long time because I read the post cards myself in the early edits, and it felt wrong. In 2023 I tested AI voice regeneration, loading Ric’s novel into the program. Then I was able to have him read what he wrote. Hearing it gave me chills, I was actually hearing him read what he wrote almost 40 years ago. I know there’s an ongoing debate in the doc world about AI, but in this case I felt it was a best case usage. Outside of that, there is no other AI used in the film.

FY: “Sincerely, Ric” is also your story in addition to his, as you tie your temporarily mislaid ambitions to be a filmmaker to Ric’s challenges. Can you tell us a little about your pathway as a filmmaker?

JC: My pathway has been anything but linear. I’m a Ball State TCOM grad and studied at the London Film School, where I earned my master’s with a focus on screenwriting and cinematography. After that I ended up in LA, editing and directing music videos. It was a fun, blurry, formative time that got cut short by what we now call the Great Recession.

I moved to New York and became Head of Edit at an ad agency, where I built their in-house post team and eventually directed campaigns for AMEX, Audible, AARP, and Marchon Eyewear. To step back, I’ve always been an editor since I was eight and wired two VCRs together to cut home movies. And I’ve always been a writer, my first short story was in kindergarten, “The Boot That Brushed His Teeth.” Those two things, writing and editing, come naturally to me, and if you can do both, you can direct. Directing has often fallen in my lap, though I enjoy creative direction across multiple projects more than being on set shooting the same scene over and over.

After leaving the agency, I started Edithaus in New York and focused all my energy on post-production, working with clients like National Geographic, Paramount+, HBO Max, Showtime, and The North Face. That work led me deeper into documentaries, which felt like the perfect convergence of my skills in writing, editing, and directing. In 2019 I edited and co-produced my first feature doc, Man In The Field by Patrick Trefz. We screened at Hot Docs, Santa Barbara Film Festival, and SXSW. This experience gave me the confidence to keep pushing into feature documentaries. Now I split my focus at Edithaus between short-form commercial projects and the long, slow burn of producing feature docs.

FY: One thing that comes through is the warm, though somewhat quizzical, way the people of Montpelier regarded Ric. He was a big celebrity, but within a certain niche. How would you describe Ric’s relationship with your parents, and with the rest of the townsfolk?

JC: My parents and Ric were lifelong friends. They all grew up just blocks apart in Montpelier. My mom knew him first through her older brother, and my dad reconnected with him in their late 20s. From then on Ric often included my parents in his life, my mom and dad even stood up at his wedding.

At his peak Ric was the town’s largest employer, and everyone knew that he was a world traveler. He’d be gone for a week and come back and tell stories of far off places. This was before people could look up Monaco on Instagram. But when his business collapsed he withdrew, and people saw him differently. I don’t think most of the friends and peers he had in Montpelier fully understood what he’d built or what he’d lost. That’s something I was able to finally show with the Video8 tapes I uncovered, which revealed the scale of his work and the reach of his world. For me, making this film was a way to give Ric back his legacy, and to let the town see the full measure of what he left behind.

FY: Why DO you think Ric chose to send you all those postcards, even as such a little kid?

JC: I think at first it was a joke, sending a postcard from the French Riviera to a four-year-old. Maybe even a bit of a humblebrag. But over time it became more than that. I took a genuine interest, and Ric picked up on it. My mom used to say Ric and I would have our own conversations at the dinner table, and you can see in the writing that the cards shift into him really sharing his travels with me.

I don’t know if he sent postcards to anyone else, people who have traveled with him don’t remember him doing it, so I might have been the only one. I think it was his way of leaving a trail of his life and letting me be the one to carry it forward.

FY: What’s next for you?

JC: I’m currently editing and co-writing a new feature documentary with Brooklyn-based director Jacqueline Castel about the Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth. At the same time I’m running my editing studio, Edithaus. After 12 years in Brooklyn I moved back to Indiana in 2022 to make “Sincerely, Ric,” not knowing how long I’d stay. I’ve since set up a new office in Fishers, where I continue working remotely with clients in New York and LA, and I’m hoping to start collaborating with Indiana companies as well, bringing some of the state’s most creative businesses into my client roster. Alongside that, I’m writing and exploring ideas for my next directing project.

