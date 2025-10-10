For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Film Yap: What first planted the idea of doing a whole documentary feature about your high school’s Winter Fantasy?

Lauren Z. Ray: It actually started as an idea for a little micro-doc, but once I got back to Logansport and started interviewing people and digging through some of my old high school stuff, I realized there was so much more of the story to tell — including my own. At first, I just wanted to share the “Winter Fantasy” culture and highlight everyone involved, but it grew into something bigger. I wanted to not only feature those who found success through it, but weave in my own journey too.

FY: Tell us about the production, including finding and interviewing all the people who have had a hand in this legacy?

LZR: Most of the documentary work I do has this kind of journalistic, detective-like vibe. You start with the story you think you’re telling, and then it grows into something else. Once you interview one person, they’ll mention someone else, and suddenly you know you have to interview them too. So it was really a mix, some people I already knew I wanted to talk to, and others I found along the way thanks to those connections.

FY: Why do you think the performing arts are such a point of pride at Logansport High and not at other schools?

LZR: I think it really comes down to the people who instilled that pride, and the space itself. In 1970, Pat Seifert decided LHS students could and should perform Broadway shows. She brought so much passion and seriousness to it that the students naturally rose to that level. Then, when McHale Auditorium was built in 1976, it was such a stunning, professional space that it made everything feel real. Add in Ken Fraza, who managed McHale for decades and treated it like true theater, and suddenly these weren’t just “high school shows”, they felt like professional productions.

FY: It’s pretty stunning how many people at LHS who participated in Winter Fantasy who went on to careers in the arts.

LZR: Absolutely. Performing on a stage like McHale gave students a real taste of what life in the arts could be, and it made that dream feel reachable. I think that’s a huge reason why so many kept pursuing it after high school.

FY: I appreciated that you included some of your own story in this film, including your segue from full-time acting to filmmaking and creative content production. Can you talk about that transition and how making this movie impacted it?

LZR: This film really feels like a full-circle moment for me. I started as a kid obsessed with making videos, then went on to pursue acting, and eventually found myself back behind the camera. Making this movie felt natural, like going home. Revisiting my high school also healed a lot of old parts of myself I didn’t even realize I was holding onto. Creating again released something in me. In a way, this film captures that healing process as much as it does the Winter Fantasy story.

FY: What’s next for you?

LZR: Right now, I’m loving life in Virginia as a full-time content creator on social media making videos about places to go and restaurants to try. It’s honestly a dream. I get to combine everything I love — exploring, storytelling, filming and somehow it’s my job. It feels like I finally found what I’m meant to do, and I couldn’t be happier.

