Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the 34th Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF) presented by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at The Square, taking place October 9-19. The 11-day festival, which was named on MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023 & 2024, will showcase more than 100 independent films — 19 World/U.S. Premieres, 27 regional premieres, 17 Special Presentations from major distributors and 9 Indiana Spotlight films.

Opening Night (October 9), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, showcases “Rental Family” from Searchlight Pictures. Academy Award® winner and Indianapolis-born Brendan Fraser plays an American actor in Tokyo who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese "rental family" agency.

Centerpiece Screening (October 15), presented by IndyStar/LOCALiQ, features “Train Dreams” from Netflix, written and produced by 2024 HIFF Pioneering Spirit Award winner Greg Kwedar. Based on Denis Johnson's beloved novella, "Train Dreams" is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker (Joel Edgerton) who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century.

Closing Night (October 19), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, features "Nuremberg" from Sony Pictures Classics. This special presentation stars another Oscar® winner with Hoosier ties, Rami Malek, who studied theater at the University of Evansville, playing a WWII psychiatrist who evaluates Nazi leaders for the Nuremberg trials and becomes obsessed with understanding evil, forming a disturbing bond with Hermann Göring, played by Russell Crowe.

Another prominent Hoosier featured in a major event title is former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who cameos in Bradley Cooper's latest film from Searchlight Pictures, "Is This Thing On?", which will be playing as HIFF's Spotlight Screening. Fresh off its world premiere as the Closing Night Film at the New York Film Festival, the film is director Bradley Cooper's third feature and stars Will Arnett and Laura Dern alongside Andra Day and Cooper.

Sydney Sweeney's transformative performance in "Christy" will be featured as the HIFF Showcase Screening on Monday, October 13. Directed by David Michôd ("Animal Kingdom", "The King", "The Rover"), the Black Bear biopic centers on Christy Martin's (Sweeney) journey from rural West Virginia to the top of the boxing world under the guidance of her manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster), before she nearly loses it all. HIFF will host the real-life Christy Martin at the Showcase Screening for a post-screening Q&A. Indianapolis-born Katy O'Brian ("Love Lies Bleeding", "The Mandalorian") plays Lisa Holewyne in the film and also stars in horror comedy "Queens of the Dead" playing at the Festival.

Additional event and special presentation titles with awards season buzz include:

HIFF International Centerpiece "It Was Just an Accident" by Jafar Panahi (Cannes Palme d'Or Winner)

"After the Hunt" starring Julia Roberts alongside Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri

"Blue Moon" starring Ethan Hawke alongside Margaret Qualley and Andrew Scott (Hawke is also featured in Official Selection "She Dances")

Cannes Best Actor and Best Director winner "The Secret Agent" starring Wagner Moura

"A Private Life" starring Jodie Foster

"Rebuilding" starring Josh O'Conner and Amy Madigan

Animated feature "Arco" featuring the voice talents of Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo and Andy Samberg

"Love+War" from Oscar winners Jimmy Chen and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi ("Free Solo")

"John Candy: I Like Me" by Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds

"Good Fortune" written/directed/produced/starring Aziz Ansari with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen

Oscar® nominee Joshua Seftel ("Stranger at the Gate," qualified for the Academy Awards® by Heartland Film's Indy Shorts) will also be featured in a spotlight program of shorts films including his latest, "All the Empty Rooms," which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix

"Last year's Heartland International Film Festival extended our streak of featuring Oscar® winners in major event slots, highlighted by Kieran Culkin in 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldaña in 'Emilia Pérez',” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “This year's slate of major studio sneak previews gives Indianapolis one of the first opportunities to see surefire award nominees first in addition to a wide slate of true independent gems across the narrative and documentary spaces, from world premieres to major festival favorites.”

The 2025 festival theme, "Connect to What Matters," was inspired by the early days of the World Wide Web and excitement around connecting people and stories from all over the world. Attendees are encouraged to connect to new places, people and perspectives as they browse through festival films at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at The Square, Indy Art Center, Kan-Kan Cinema, Living Room Theaters and Newfields. All film selections will have in-person screenings, and many of the films will also be available to view virtually (US restricted). Tickets and Fest Passes are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.