Indianapolis is such a great sports town, people can lose track of how many professional teams/venues we have. There’s the Colts and Pacers, of course, and the storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The best minor-league baseball park in the country for the Indians, and the Indy Fuel counterpart for hockey. There’s a big push going on to build a soccer stadium with ambitions for the MLS.

The newest team to make a splash is the Indy Ignite, a professional women’s volleyball team that made a standout debut season just this past summer. Despite being an expansion team for Major League Volleyball and fielding a team consisting mostly of rookies — including all five starters — the Ignite made a surprise run into the playoffs, losing in the championship game.

“Ignite the Fire” is a documentary film that chronicles that historic, unlikely start. It’s essentially a yearbook for its first year of existence, taking us from the preseason through that incredible championship run.

It features a lot of game footage — too much, for my taste — and would have better spent its time looking into the background of how the team came to be and the revolution of women’s sports in popular culture. With the unarguably most popular female athlete in the world playing just down the road from the Ignite’s venue at the Fishers Event Center, it seems like a missed opportunity.

Still, if like me you were aware of the Ignite’s kickoff season but hadn’t really homed in on the action, this movie is a great way to familiarize yourself with the team, the dedicated athletes and maybe stoke interest in buying some tickets for their 2026 season.

It starts with owners Jim Schumacher and Don Hutchinson, two self-described “soccer dads” who wanted to break into a sports franchise that wasn’t already well-trodden territory. Volleyball, with its mix of kinetic energy and elite athleticism, has grown in popularity at the collegiate and Olympic level, and seems poised for a breakout as the next big thing.

Mary Kay (MK) Huse is the dauntless general manager who oversaw the team from inception to launch, including the building of the event center in a north Indianapolis suburb. And there’s inaugural coach George Padjen, who emphasizes that the women have fun and support each other even as they pursue excellence — acknowledging that occasional “goofy plays” are part of their team identity.

And of course there’s plenty of face time with the various players including Sydney Hilley, Caitie Baird, Azhani Tealer and Carly Skjodt. The one thing that shines through in these interviews and on-court footage is their love for competing at the highest level in college, and utter joy at being able to continue that journey at the professional level.

“I love my job. I get to work out for a living. And age my hips at the same time,” says Blake Mohler, who oozes attitude and ferocity in equal measures.

The best part of the game coverage over the season is the emerging rivalry with the Omaha Supernovas, a top team that just seems to have the Ignite’s number during their first few meetings. It’s all building up to a faceoff in the playoffs, one that plays out with drama and intensity.

If “Ignite the Fire” can feel a bit promotional at times, it’s still a compelling look at a tiny startup sports franchise that has the potential to keep on growing as people’s interest in sports seems to ratchet up to the next level each year.

