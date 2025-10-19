For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

For Jafar Panahi, the path to being a filmmaker has not been easy. The Iranian filmmaker has been celebrated outside of his home country for their artistry and political commentary, often being at odds with the government. Panahi has also been twice imprisoned by the Iranian government, and even directed a film under house arrest with “No Bears.”

Panahi’s latest film, “It Was Just an Accident,” was actually filmed without a permit in Iran and features actresses not wearing hijabs, something that is deemed illegal in the country. The movie also took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and in turn has become a major Oscar contender. While those familiar with international cinema may have always been aware of Panahi, the traction surrounding “It Was Just an Accident” has the potential to make the injustices done to the filmmaker more well-known. It also helps that the movie is damn good and easily Panahi’s most accessible and entertaining film to date.

“It Was Just an Accident” begins when the wealthy Eghbal (Ebrahim Azizi) is driving home with his wife and daughter at night, and hits and kills a stray dog on the street. He ends up taking his damaged car to an autoshop, where we are introduced to Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri). Vahid immediately recognizes Eghbal because of his stumbling walk caused by his prosthetic leg, and panics. We discover that Vahid was once a political prisoner, and Eghbal used to torment and torture him during his imprisonment.

In an act of desperation, Vahid knocks out Eghbal and kidnaps him, and begins burying him alive. As Eghbal pleads for his life, claiming he is not his former tormentor, Vahid begins second-guessing himself. Vahid looks for help and is directed towards Shiva (Mariam Afshari), a wedding photographer, who was also once a political prisoner. Alongside the bride (Hadis Pakbaten) and groom (Majid Panahi), and the irate Hamid (Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr), the former political prisoners race across town to figure out if the kidnapped man really is Eghbal, and if he is, what will they do with him.

One of the biggest surprises of “It Was Just an Accident” is just how funny the film is. Yes, the subject matter is extremely mature and real, but the humor never once feels like it’s making light of the situation. All of it happens naturally. Particularly, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr’s role as Hamid is a major standout, playing a character that is visibly broken and wrecked with PTSD, but still feels human. The jokes never come at his character’s expense, but instead are about his reaction to whatever dilemma comes his way, including nearly abandoning everybody else in the group to kill Eghbal himself.

The rest of the cast is just as effective, with Vahid Mobasseri and Mariam Afshari being major stand-outs as Vahid and Shiva. Their dynamic is among the film’s most fascinating, and it never once feels like it’s trying to force a romance or have something out-of-character happen to them.

Panahi directs the hell out of the film, balancing both dark comedy and the heavier subject matter effortlessly. The tonal changes feel extremely smooth, and even amidst all the dark comedy, you realize just how much you care about the characters as the story approaches its conclusion. It all culminates in one of the most haunting final scenes you’ll see in a movie this year.

“It Was Just an Accident” is not only one of the most effective and entertaining films to release this year, but it’s also one of the most important. Panahi has crafted a gripping thriller that won’t leave my mind anytime soon.