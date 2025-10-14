For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

As the son of a wonderful woman named Gloria and the son-in-law of a guy who bears more than a passing resemblance to actor David Morse I felt duty-bound to review “La Gloria.”

Morse stars as Carson Tidwell, a rancher living all on his lonesome. One night a group of migrants are crossing the border on his property, so he grabs his rifle and fires in their general direction. Carson accidentally shoots Irena (Jaklyn Bejarano) and then realizes she’s pregnant. He takes it upon himself to nurse her back to health and gives her refuge on the ranch. Shortly thereafter Carson’s son estranged U.S. Border Patrol agent of a son Harley (Bill Heck, so good in the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) begins sniffing around the property. Carson must weigh whether he’s going to turn Irena over to Harley or help her.

“La Gloria” is the feature directorial debut of Joseph T. Walker, who co-writes alongside Christopher C. Young. It’s a well-meaning movie with a message that needs to be heard by a lot of folks who are probably unable or unwilling to listen. It’s also extremely well-acted by Morse (whom I fondly remember from his stints in mid-1990s action movies such as “The Rock” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight”), Bejarano and Heck, but it’s a 98 minute movie that feels like it’s well over two hours. It’s a slow burn that burns far too slowly. It does find its footing late in the picture by getting somewhat suspenseful, but it’s too little too late.

“La Gloria” ain’t quite glorious and at times is laborious, but it’s better than bad so it won’t be notorious.

