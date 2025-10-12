For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

As a fan of the late, great George A. Romero’s undead “Dead” flicks, I was curious to see what his daughter Tina would do in a similar milieu with “Queens of the Dead.” Romero’s film is much more overtly comedic than her father’s works, but it’s fair to say the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Brooklyn-based drag show promoter Dre (Indiana University graduate and former Carmel, Ind. cop Katy O’Brian) is over a barrel when performer Yasmine (Dominique Jackson) bails at the last minute in favor of doing some chintzy vodka promotional party. Dre’s nurse wife Lizzy (Riki Lindhome of Garfunkel and Oates fame) suggests Dre reconnect with former friend and entertainer Sam (Jaquel Spivey) to fill the slot. Also on hand are Lizzy’s dude-bro brother Barry (Quincy Dunn-Baker), sassy bartender Jimmy (Ryan Murphy fixture Cheyenne Jackson), sassier drug-dealing dancer Nico (a hilariously scene-stealing Tomás Matos) and Dre’s assistant Kelsey (Jack Haven).

Turns out the show would’ve been ruined anyways as a zombie outbreak begins spreading through the five boroughs. Kelsey’s fiancé Pops (comedienne Margaret Cho) and their scooter squad consisting of Twiz (Becca Blackwell) and Tiger (Shaunette Renée Wilson) show up at the club offering safe passage via the Staten Island Ferry. Lizzy and her patient Jane (Eve Lindley) are also making inroads towards the venue.

“Queens of the Dead” isn’t a great movie, but it’s a fun, funny and important one. It’s cheesy and has good gore, but much like her father before her Romero is not only normalizing the “other,” she’s celebrating and elevating them. It’s safe to assume he’d be one proud papa.

