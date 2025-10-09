For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

People are strange. All of us have some level of strangeness to us. Some are stranger than others. And that’s fine — so long as we don’t become strangers to each other.

“Sincerely, Ric” is a lovely reminiscence on human frailty and grace. It’s about a fledgling filmmaker reflecting on his odd-but-warm memories of a family friend who was once king of the dog show publishing world. Things came crashing down for him later in life, and director Jesse Carfield is trying to both evoke his memory and use the man’s collected memories as a Ouija board to help direct his own life.

Ric Routledge truly was the nichiest of niche media personalities. For many years he was the owner and publisher of the Canine Chronicle, a magazine for dog show enthusiasts. He had the idea of putting out a publication at the unheard-of pace of once a week, traveling all about the globe to attend as many of the high-profile shows as possible and bring that news to his audience.

Initially a one-man show, eventually it became an entire company operating out of Montpelier, Ind., with entire trains of U.S. Post Office trucks picking up the Canine Chronicle for distribution. Ric became a success, a very big guy in a seemingly small world, and even owned two planes to take him on his global excursions.

Jesse Carfield knew him as a child through is father, Jim, and mother, Kathy, who were friends with Ric. It was Jim who first gave him the idea to add a “video magazine” format — literally, a VHS tape that was mailed out to all subscribers. Much of the footage, spotlighting an awkward but enthusiastic Ric, bald and bearded, serves as our guide into the weird world of dog shows.

Ric took to sending young Jesse postcards from his latest excursion — even at an age when he was far too young to read the goofy written notes. These postcards, along with voluminous footage from the Canine Chronicle videos, supplemented by Ric’s own audio tape narration of his life story, form the backbone of the movie along with contemporary interviews with his many friends and colleagues.

Now, let me say that I have not a dog show person. I find that whole approach to dogs — studiously curated bloodlines, agility drills, animals with their fur foofed up like a Rocky Horror Picture Show enthusiast — ridiculous and borderline harmful. Go to the closest shelter and find a mongrel to love instead.

But Ric, a dog lover himself form an early age, saw himself as part of that community and craved somebody to deliver a constant stream of news about it, along with a “point system” to ratchet up a sense of competition. Since no one was doing it, he decided to fill the role himself.

Initially a hardscrabble life of sleeping at truck stops, the Chronicle soon took off and Ric became a star on the dog show circuit. They upped publication to twice a week due to the demand for stories and advertising space. He did interviews with Betty White and was invited to Monaco for a show by Princess Grace herself.

The folks back home in small-town Indiana often didn’t at first believe his tales of worldwide adventures.

Like a lot of people with fast, early success, Ric grew content and allowed himself to be lapped by emerging technologies. Supported by his wife and video director, Judy, he focused too much on the camera work that added little to the bottom line as costs for the magazine exploded. Eventually faced with a financial crunch, he sold off his magazine for a big payday.

Of course, he was miserable. At the end of his non-compete clause he started a competing publication, Dog World Week, that soon folded. He took a job as a reporter at the Muncie Star Press and had many bylines, specializing in features on interesting local people. Of course, he itched to climb back on top in the dog press and took to drink and depression. His wife left him and the newspaper eventually fired him.

Ric died at age 67 in 2017, a big personality who remained something of a mystery even to those who knew him best. Jesse’s dad took it upon himself to save Ric’s storage unit filled with a mountain of video tapes, audio recordings and magazine archives. There was literally no one else, and all of it would’ve ended up in the trash.

Director Jesse is himself a subtle presence in the story, using the lessons of Ric’s highs and lows to teach himself. A video nut since a young age, he’d taken a job in advertising in New York City, excelling while secretly wishing to make movies like he’d always dreamed — something often encouraged by Ric.

The portrait of Ric drawn by this documentary is one he himself had a hand in. It’s mostly his voice we hear on the audio tapes, unfailingly enthusiastic in tone but somehow with sadness imbued into its essence. He seems like a nice guy, seemingly the epitome of normal to everyone else, but struggling on the inside — also like many of us.

“Sincerely, Ric” both honors the man and offers his story as cautionary tale. Pursue your dreams, but be smart about it. If you find yourself at the top of the heap, be prepared to slip. And, like Ric, always be kind to others whether you’re on the way up or down.

