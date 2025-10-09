For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

I sometimes reflect on why movies about World War II never seem old or repetitive to me. It really is the defining event in human history, and touches everything happening today. (In ways both good and bad.)

It’s also important to note that with the 80th anniversary of the war’s end this year, our access to the people who lived through it diminishes each day. At this point, only those who were children or very young adults remain to offer their testimony. And that’s nowhere more critically vital than with the Holocaust.

Frank (Miša) Grunwald was born in Czechoslovakia but eventually settled in Indiana. A Jew who was imprisoned in a number of Nazi concentration camps, including the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau, he passed away a couple of years ago — but not before offering his recollections to filmmakers Philip Paluso and Amber Maze.

“Sweet Lorraine in Auschwitz” is a tale of a small, sensitive boy whose life was propelled by music. In particular, the love he and his older brother, John, shared for American jazz. They especially adored the song “Sweet Lorraine” by Cliff Burwell and Mitchell Parish. Unable to access his accordion, Frank couldn’t play in the camps — and even before being sent there, jazz was forbidden by the Reich as unacceptable art.

So they would often surreptitiously hum the tune while enduring starvation and abuse at Auschwitz. It was Frank’s way of clinging to some remnant of hope that there would eventually be a time after.

There wasn’t for John, born with one leg shorter than the other, and thus personally selected by the infamous Dr. Josef Mengele for extermination. His mother, Vilma, insisted on accompanying her older son into the gas chambers so he wouldn’t die alone. She was able to write and smuggle out a letter to her husband, which she signed devastatingly, “Into eternity.”

But the music, and Frank and his father, lived on.

This is an extremely well-produced and exhaustive documentary. Paluso and Maze (director and co-writer, respectively, with both producing) traveled to Europe and shot first-hand footage of many of the places where Frank was interred. They combine that with reams of archival footage and photographs, plus interviews with contemporaries today, including Frank’s friends and historians. (Maze herself is both.)

Ball State University professor Galit Gertsenzon in particular offers critical context as well as an empathetic, human perspective on the “ultimate solution.”

Though we’ve heard tales of the horror of the Holocaust before, somehow they never lose any of their visceral punch. Especially coming from the mouth of Frank, who manages to relate things in a steady, calm way that only deepens the impact of his words.

Days-long rides on trains with no food or water. Death marches from one camp to another in the waning days of the war, as the Germans labored to cover up evidence of their atrocities. People summarily shot when they couldn’t keep up. Trying to eat a rotten fish someone had found, or a dog that was electrocuted in the prison fence.

At one point, Frank remembers when a prisoner regurgitated their food, and someone else ate it. We can see in his eyes how much this still haunts him.

There are also slivers, moments of hope, though. A pair of dentists who gave Frank a job in the camp and protected him. An artist, Dina Gottliebova, whose portraits of gypsy prisoners were useful to the Nazis, who similarly offered help.

“Sweet Lorraine in Auschwitz” is a testament not to just one man, Frank Grunwald, but the capacity for resistance against the greatest evil humans have ever inflicted upon each other. I’ll not soon forget Frank’s legacy — or the amazing documentary that memorializes it.

