I’m guessing you, like me, may have not known that the small Indiana town of Peru is known as the “Circus Capital of the World.” This is not so much owing to many of the great circuses of the 19th and 20th century playing there as being the place where a number of the great American ones wintered, owing to the ample space and feed for the animals grown during the warm performing months.

As we learn in “The Amateur Circus,” an engaging documentary by director Eric Thein, they were all bought up by the dominant Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in the late 1940s, largely just to shut down any competition. But the townsfolk of Peru still felt attached to their long-held legacy, and decided to keep it going on an amateur basis.

For the past 65 years, the city’s biggest annual event is the Peru Amateur Circus — a combination parade, street festival and big-tent show. The hitch is that all of the actual performers are kids age 7 to 21 (though of course adults handle the logistics, set-up, ringmaster duties, etc.) It’s become an incredible Hoosier legacy passed down from generation to generation — in some cases today’s kids performing in the same spaces and activities their great-grandparents did.

The documentary is, first and foremost, a presentation of the show and the incredible dedication the people have to it. There’s juggling, trapeze, high-wire balancing, gymnastics, clowns and all the other traditional stuff we associate with the circus. (Animal acts, for logistical and humanitarian reason, are not part of the gig.)

It’s amazing how dedicated the people of Peru are to “their” circus. We talk to one man who bought a house specifically because it lies along the main parade route. It’s a spectacle in of itself, including a rolling band with more than a hundred members. There’s a museum gathering together the history and paraphernalia of the old circumstances, which otherwise might have been lost to time.

Beyond the obvious joy Peru folk get out of the circus, the documentary showcases what makes small-town life special. The things that bring people together may not seem like a big deal to outsiders — corny, even. But things like the circus in Peru form the connective tissue that creates a true community.

