The teenage female antagonists of “The Invisible Half” seem to echo Rivers Cuomo’s lyrics from the old school Weezer tune “El Scorcho” – “Goddamn, you half-Japanese girls/Do it to me every time.”

“The Invisible Half” is the feature debut of 26-year-old Japanese filmmaker Masaki Nishiyama, who scripts and edits in addition to directing. It focuses on Elena Takahashi (Lisa Siera), a half-white, half-Japanese girl who’s getting bullied at her new, Japanese, all-girls private school. The other girls call her gaijin, Hāfu and round eye and Elena seems at a loss of identity. It’s like she’s not white or Japanese enough – who or what is she?

Elena’s not the only student being bullied – Nyan Ito (Runa Hirasawa) is victimized for having a janky, out-of-date cell phone. The bullying reaches a breaking point when one of the mean girls steals Nyan’s phone and places it in Elena’s bag. This prompts Nyan to kill herself, but not before she kills her own mother.

The only student who’s kind to Elena is Akari Yakamoto (a very appealing Miyu Okuno), but their friendship initially hits a wall and later deepens when they’re both haunted by Nyan’s ghost.

There’s much about “The Invisible Half” that I admired. I love a movie that takes its time before dropping its title card and/or credits and this picture does it expertly – in fact this is my favorite element of the film. I was also impressed by the special effects by Cao Moji, which I often found to be super-creative and somewhat reminiscent of those seen in Paul Verhoeven’s “Hollow Man” from a quarter of a century ago. Additionally, it has important and interesting things to say about racism, classism, social media consumption, mental health and bullying.

The slow burn that serves so well initially ultimately derails the flick in the late goings. There’s absolutely no reason this thing should’ve been 106 minutes and many of its beats seem redundant and repetitive.

“The Invisible Half” is J-horror through and through and often reminded me of movies such as “House” and “Suicide Club.” Fans of the subgenre should find much to like here. It announces the youthful Nishiyama as an emerging genre voice on which to keep an eye.

