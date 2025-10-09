For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

“The Travel Companion tells the story of Simon, a less than successful documentary filmmaker, who relies on the kindness of his best friend Bruce, a pilot who allows Simon to use his companion pass to take flights at his leisure. Over the course of the evening it becomes clear Simon is unable to describe, and has done very little for the film he claims to be working on, showing a seeming lack of vision or passion for the project. After an unsuccessful presentation, Simon invites another aspiring filmmaker Beatrice, to accompany him and Bruce for drinks. Afterwards, Beatrice departs with Bruce, leaving Simon to contemplate whether or not this new development will impact his ability to continue taking advantage of the travel companion pass.

Simon is a difficult character to watch from the beginning. Once it becomes clear that Bruce’s relationship with Beatrice is blossoming into something serious, so does Simon’s fear of losing the companion pass. Maintaining his ability to continue using the pass becomes Simon’s only motivation and makes him insufferable to watch throughout the rest of the film.

In combination with the film’s narrow scope, the glaring lack of a substantive B-plot only further highlights Simon’s flaws. His relentless fixation on the pass progresses so far that it becomes quite literally the only thing he talks about. Every single one of his conversations with Bruce, or any other character, revolves around whether or not Bruce will allow Simon to keep using it. This not only consistently characterizes Simon as incredibly selfish and unlikable, it also narrows the movie’s focus to the extent that he becomes grating to follow as a main character.

It was precisely at this point where the film started to lose me and I found myself actively rooting against Simon. I’m still uncertain if evoking this type of reaction was intentional or not, but either way I found myself annoyed and hoping Simon would face major negative consequences as a result of his behavior. Although Simon does ultimately lose his best friend when Bruce moves out, I was all but certain there would be a moment where Simon would be forced to actually confront his flaws. However, that moment of catharsis never came. Instead, at the end of the film there is a six month time skip after his fight with Bruce where we learn Simon has successfully completed his documentary. This resolution was so incredibly unsatisfying that when the credits started rolling I actually said, “What?!” out loud.

The message “The Travel Companion” tries to communicate is unclear. Although the choice to use naturalistic dialogue is interesting, it doesn’t noticeably serve the story and renders the narrative less compelling overall. There are also several jarring cinematography choices made that often feel awkwardly close to characters’ faces or makes them seem out of place in their surroundings.

Ultimately, the experience I had watching “The Travel Companion” was truly unlike any other. I was never bored at any point, but I was annoyed at every turn.