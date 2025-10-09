For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

You might think a documentary produced by the Central Indiana attraction that is the subject of the film would just be a bunch of boring, self-congratulatory promotion.

“The Village on the Prairie: 50 Years of Prairietown” is anything but.

It’s the story of Conner Prairie, the Fishers historical museum/park, and as you might guess from the title especially focusing on the last half-century. It’s a loving paean to a special place that has delighted and educated Hoosiers for generations.

And credit to the team, including directors Ryan Shank and Keith Harshbarger, for not shying away from some of the painful chapters of Conner Prairie, especially the unpleasant split with Earlham College more than two decades ago.

We’re quite familiar with Conner Prairie, living just a few minutes’ drive away and being longtime season ticket holders. My family and I have spent untold hours traipsing around the historical village or partaking in their excellent seasonal events for Halloween and Christmas.

Despite all that time, I learned a lot about the place from “Prairietown.” Starting with that historical village that was the centerpiece of the park for its early years — and still remains the heart of the experience. You can wander through that seems very like an authentic 19th century village, complete with a blacksmith, weaving and textile, pottery and carpentry.

The village is populated by people dressed up in period costumes who interact with visitors while seemingly going about their everyday business. They don’t call them actors but “interpreters,” since they have created characters to go with Prairietown that have evolved with the times — with successive generations of actors playing, for instance, the same town doctor.

While all the buildings are authentic period construction, they weren’t actually built as a village. Many of them were transported from the other side of the White River, and there’s great photos of these old ramshackle structures being hauled down Allisonville Road. The mainstay of Prairietown, of course, is the Conner House built by one of the original settlers.

It was later bought by pharmaceutical magnate Eli Lilly in 1934, who owned it until 1964, when it was turned over to Earlham College. In 1974 Prairietown was officially dedicated, and operated as a humble little historical attraction. Expansion came quickly in the 1980s and ‘90s, including the main indoor museum, with historical artifices previously kept in the old dairy barn that apparently leaked like a sieve.

In the early 2000s, the governing board and the college leadership were at total loggerheads, and the band of interpreters — many of them volunteers — felt like their core mission of preserving history and making it come alive was getting sidetracked. After some contretemps and the launch of an advocacy group, Safe the Prairie, Conner Prairie eventually became independent.

There are intimate sections of the film that focus on key aspects of creating this daily walk back into the past. They cook food just like people did 150 years ago, so if something wasn’t available in a particular season, you won’t see it on any of the plates. The incredible detail that goes into the costumes is quite astounding, with patterns taken from rare surviving articles of clothing.

In recent years, Conner Prairie has looked to expand their historical programming to include marginalized communities like the Lenape tribe Native Americans and with Promised Land, an exhibit dedicated to showing the unheralded contributions of Black Hoosiers, who labored in terrible conditions despite living in a “free” state.

If you’ve not been to Conner Prairie, my guess is this lively documentary will spur interest to line up a visit. For a regular like myself, I’ll explore the park with a renewed sense of wonder and appreciation.

