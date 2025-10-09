For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

If the idea of having Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash” transplanted from a music conservatory to an operating room appeals to you, then you should find much to like about “Transplant.”

Jonah Yoon (K-pop star Eric Nam, making an impressive acting debut) is a Korean-American ex-college baseball star working as a surgical resident. He’s currently training under the kind and easy-going Dr. Robinson (Adam Arkin, fun to have on hand as a nod to his time on “Chicago Hope”), but has his sights set on working with world-renowned heart transplant surgeon Dr. Edward Harmon (aces character actor Bill Camp).

Jonah takes matters into his own hands by requesting a transfer from Director of Surgery Dr. Scarlett Marks (April Grace) – who reminds him this is quite inappropriate and unorthodox – but grants his request anyways.

In an instance of being careful what you wish for – Jonah is almost immediately on the receiving end of mental, physical and verbal abuse from Harmon – who is far more concerned with protecting his sterling reputation than he is with his protégé’s future. Exacerbating the stress of the job and working under Harmon is the fact that Jonah’s mother Minah (Michelle Okkyung Lee) is ill and he’s her primary caregiver.

“Transplant” is the feature directorial debut of Jason Park, who co-writes alongside doctor-turned-actor/writer David J. Lee. It’s an impressive debut with convincing/thrilling surgery sequences and two excellent central performances from Nam and Camp. I also really dug the character shorthand that’s employed by juxtaposing the music selected by Harmon and Jonah in the surgery suite. The former opts for funk, soul and R&B; the latter classical.

“Transplant” is made with surgical precision and announces Park as an exciting new cinematic voice.

