“Truth & Treason” is one of those World War II movies where all the Germans speak with English accents (think: “Valkyrie”) and while this is inherently silly the film largely plays like gangbusters as it’s a stirring (and sadly timely) reminder of the importance of speaking truth to power.

The picture is based on the true story of Helmuth Hübener (Ewan Horrocks), a German youth-turned-freedom fighter who’s prompted to action when Nazis take his half-Jewish friend Salomon Schwarz (Nye Occomore) away.

Helmuth uses supplies from his church and work to write and produce leaflets condemning Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany and his friends Karl-Heinz Schnibbe (Ferdinand McKay) and Rudi Wobbe (Daf Thomas) help disseminate them. The fliers soon get the attention of German secret police officer Erwin Mussener (Rupert Evans of “Hellboy” (2004) and “The Man in the High Castle” fame) who’s pursuing and hoping to apprehend whomever is responsible.

“Truth & Treason” is co-written (alongside moviemaking multi-hyphenate Ethan Vincent), produced and directed by Matt Whitaker, who tackled this same subject matter 23 years ago with the documentary “Truth & Conviction.” It’s a moving movie with winning performances from Horrocks and Evans.

“Truth & Treason” is a production of religious shingle Angel Studios, but it doesn’t beat you over the head with its Christianity. The studio is somewhat controversial amongst many critics for having released the uber-successful MAGA favorite “Sound of Freedom” (a movie I actually liked – my review here), but protecting children from human trafficking and fighting fascism shouldn’t be political issues (sadly, they very much are in the year of our Lord 2025) and instead moral imperatives. These are stories that need to be told with messages that need to be heard.

