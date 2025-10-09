For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Writer-director Miles Levin makes his feature debut by extending his 2020 short of the same name – “Under the Lights.”

“UtL” tells the tale of a teenager named Sam (Pearce Joza, reprising his role from the short and more widely known for his work in Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise) living with epilepsy who just wants to attend prom with his crush Shelby (Jade Pettyjohn) despite the effect the lights will have upon him.

Sam yearns for a “normal” life, but is having trouble living one under the watchful eye of his understandably overprotective mother Lisa (Lake Bell). Friends don’t come easy for Sam, but he makes one in Molly (Tanzyn Crawford). Embarrassingly, he also has a “babysitter” in Marita (Kai Cech) – this despite the fact that she’s multiple years younger than him.

There’s no doubt that Levin (who himself is epileptic) made the movie as a well-intentioned act of advocacy, but even its good-heartedness can’t overcome its hokiness. Much of the dialogue is clunky (albeit well-performed – especially by the younger actors) and the picture overstays its welcome at a repetitive 104 minutes. I suspect the material is better suited to its original short form.

My primary interest in “UtL” stemmed from the presence of established stars such as Mark Duplass, Randall Park and Nick Offerman, but their respective roles as a high school principal, Sam’s doctor and a drama teacher are rather limited and appear to have been done as a favor.

“UtL” didn’t entirely work for me, but it shouldn’t go under the radar for less cynical (read: Heartland) audiences. It’s also done well enough that I’d be curious to see whatever Levin does next.

