For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’m usually a sucker for a good horror comedy, but “Weekend at the End of the World” didn’t bring enough jolts or laughs to the table.

“Weekend” concerns buddies Karl (Clay Elliott) and Miles (Cameron Fife) after Karl goes viral over a leaked video of his botched wedding proposal to his girlfriend of six months Jessica (Sujata Day), which was encouraged and recorded by Miles.

Miles’ fortunes are a little sunnier. He’s just inherited a cabin in the woods from his Meemaw Gloria (Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”), which he assumes will be a financial windfall despite being fire-damaged. Unfortunately, being there means Miles will have to put up with annoying (to him at least) neighbor Hank (Lt. Jim Dangle himself, Thomas Lennon), who’s kindly always offering him his famous eggs and mostly just seems to want a friend.

Karl and Miles get drunk on Fireball and start reading incantations from a book found in the cabin, which reanimates Meemaw Gloria, turns Hank into a zombie and opens portals to other dimensions.

“Weekend” as directed by Gille Klabin and scripted by Elliott, Klabin and Spencer McCurnin is a brisk watch at an hour and 21 minutes including credits, but it feels sorta slight. Elliott’s Karl is a wimp and Fife’s Miles is a simp and I generally didn’t care about or for either one of them, but I will admit I was somewhat touched by where their friendship wound up. I also didn’t like and wasn’t amused by what a total dick Miles is to Hank almost the entire movie. The film’s best aspect is its special effects, which were also handled by Klabin. There are plenty of images that impress on what must’ve been a low budget.

It won’t be “the End of the World” if you miss “Weekend” this weekend.

Share