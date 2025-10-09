For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, please click here.

In 1970, the theater department at Logansport High School decided to step up their game and do a production of “West Side Story” for their big show prior to the holidays. Nothing like it had ever been attempted. It came off so well that annual performance, which has come to be known as Winter Fantasy, is still running to this day.

Lauren Z Ray played in the production all four years at the school, went on to Hollywood to launch an acting career — but always remembering how formative that program was to her, and countless others.

She came back to Logansport to spotlight Winter Fantasy and all the people who make it happen. Her documentary of the same name is a love letter to her high school and to theater.

It’s not Ray’s first time behind the camera paying homage to her Hoosier roots. Four years ago, she directed the similarly themed “Welcome to Monterey,” spotlighting her tiny Indiana hometown.

“Winter Fantasy” is an evocation of not just a place, but of many different times and people. We meet a recent group of high schoolers preparing for their production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” It was shot during Covid times so the cast is required to wear masks and distance — which makes for some interesting rehearsals and blocking.

In particular, we meet the trio of Gay family sons, all starring in the production, who bring very different but equally passionate energy to the spectacle.

Ray talks not only to the current director, Tony Kinney, but also reaches back into the past to speak to their predecessors. This includes her drama teacher, Ann Lines, and the married couple of Pat and B.J. Siefert, who really got things rolling at the start.

Another couple keeping the fire alight is Susan and Tim Calahan, the longtime vocal director and his wife. And the current principal, Matt Jones, who doesn’t just talk the talk but walks the walk in focusing on the performing arts in sports-mad Indiana.

There’s also time for the behind-the-scenes people, such as Ken Fraza, who was in charge of the impressive McHale Performing Arts Center from its inception in 1976 till his retirement in 2018. Originally the high school didn’t even have a spot for a stage, but thanks to generous sponsor the McHale center not only got built but had an endowment to carry it through into the future.

Fraza was known for his exacting nature of keeping up the facility, and still swings by to check up on things. To the slight exasperation of successor, John Bakes, a young man with a similar level of commitment who says he plans to stay for the long haul.

When something like music, theater or language arts becomes a priority at a school, it’s astonishing how much of a long wake it can leave in the community — and beyond. Logansport, for being a middling-sized city, has produced an incredible number of luminaries in the performing arts.

Ray tracks down many them to give glowing testimonials of their involvement in the theater program. Some are stage performers like Ray or her friend Danni Smith. Or trombonist Erick Storckman. There’s also screenwriter Garry Williams. Or Scott Moon, who was reluctantly recruited to be stage manager for Winter Fantasy and now does the same job for the Metropolitan Opera.

Ray also puts much of herself into telling this story. There’s humorous footage of her as a camera-crazy kid in the early 2000s, a self-described weirdo who found that performing didn’t just come naturally — it was an obsession.

She also speaks movingly and honestly about the passion changing with the times. Not dimming, but evolving into something else in the creative field. Anyone who’s poured their heart and soul into the arts knows that the value of your work is not defined by the platforms you enjoy or the breadth of the audience you reach.

(Same goes for critics, too.)

“Winter Fantasy” is at its essence a rallying cry for those who love the arts, and a thank-you to the Indiana town that’s become an unlikely beacon for those who live to create.

