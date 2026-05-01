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A lot of folks were really hot on Irish horror director Damian McCarthy’s previous feature “Oddity” and while I found its payoff had punch, it was too much of a slow-burn for me. McCarthy’s follow-up “Hokum” (now in theaters) is a marked improvement.

Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), an author famed for writing “The Conquistador” series, travels to Ireland to scatter the ashes of his deceased parents.

Despite his success, Ohm is a deeply unhappy and unpleasant man. He drinks too much and is generally unpleasant to the staff at the hotel where he’s staying - the same hotel at which his parents honeymooned.

The hotel is owned by Cob (Brendan Conroy), managed by his son-in-law Mal (Peter Coonan), protected by the crossbow-wielding Fergal (Micahel Patric) and pestered by homeless psychedelics enthusiast Jerry (David Wilmot). Rounding out the staff are aspiring writer and bellboy Alby (Will O’Connell) and friendly barkeep Fiona (Florence Ordesh), the only one with whom Ohm connects. Possibly because she’s plying him with booze?

The Honeymoon Suite isn’t available and is under lock and key as it’s supposedly haunted by a witch (Sioux Carroll). Ohm ultimately takes it upon himself to investigate.

“Hokum” is a piece of Irish folk horror that’s more spooky than it is scary. It’s darkly funny with a sharp script by McCarthy and looks great as lensed by Colm Hogan (he also shot “Oddity”). The central performance by Scott is a strong one. The guy can’t help but be funny even when his character is behaving like a total prick and seeing the emotional growth Ohm makes is actually pretty moving.

The picture does drag a tad in its back half and could’ve benefitted from 10 minutes of trimming, but I found it much more bewitching than “Oddity” (which itself was pretty good to begin with). I’ll look forward to whatever terrors McCarthy has in store for us next.

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