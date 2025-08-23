Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s “Honey Don’t!” (now in theaters) won’t be for all tastes, but I enjoyed my time with it. The film is the second of the married pair’s lesbian B-movie trilogy following last year’s “Drive-Away Dolls” (my review here) with the proposed “Go, Beavers!” dropping sometime in the foreseeable future.

Coen and Cooke reteam with “D-AD” actress Margaret Qualley, who stars as their title character Honey O’Donohue. Honey’s a private investigator working in Bakersfield, Calif. Her latest case involves infidelity between Colligan (Christian Antidormi) and her client Mr. Siegfried (Billy Eichner). Another prospective case was going to be pitched by Mia Novotny (Kara Petersen), but she turns up dead in an automobile accident the day before she was to meet with Honey.

Turns out the two cases have ties to one another and all signs are pointing Honey towards the Four-Way Temple and its charismatically corrupt leader The Reverend Drew Devlin (Chris Evans, eons away from his aw-shucks Steve Rogers/Captain America persona). Honey works with local police including Det. Marty Metakawitch (Charlie Day) and evidence locker overseer MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza) on her investigations. Marty makes a habit out of hitting on Honey, but MG is much more her speed/style.

“Honey Don’t!” is comedic, but it’s a far more serious endeavor than the admittedly goofy “D-AD.” It feels like a film noir from the 1940s meets a 1970s exploitation movie meets Skinemax all filtered through a Coen lens. The best reasons to recommend it are Qualley’s charismatic performance and Coen and Cooke’s clever dialogue.

I don’t know that our characters’ queerness is essential to “Honey Don’t!” and I’m uncertain if Coen and Cooke are seeking to normalize or sensationalize it, but I suspect it’s a little bit of Column A. and a little bit of Column B. (Cooke was quoted in Entertainment Weekly as saying, “I was interested in making these genre movies through a queer lens that highlighted lesbian characters in particular, just because there aren't many. It seemed like there was a gap that needed to be filled.”) I don’t disagree with anything Cooke’s said and think she and Coen have largely been successful in their aim.

As a straight white cis male I pruriently enjoyed watching two attractive actresses engage in graphic sex scenes, but thoughts and opinions about “D-AD” and “Honey Don’t!” would certainly be more meaningful and valid coming from a lesbian. I hope they’re enjoying the movies and are feeling represented.

Coen and Cooke don’t entirely land the ending and character motivations aren’t always clear, but I’d say “Honey Don’t!” is good enough that it should be added to your honey do list. Also, bring on “Go, Beavers!”

